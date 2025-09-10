Trump sees no reason to isolate Russia economically - Vance

American leader Donald Trump sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, except to prolong the war. He is also ready for deals with Moscow that are beneficial to the United States.

This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance, Censor.NET reports.

"The president (of the United States - ed.) is very open with both Europeans and Russians that he sees no reason to isolate Russia economically, except for the continuation of the conflict. He wants the killing to stop," he said.

Vance argues that Trump is ready for lucrative economic deals with Russia concerning oil, gas and minerals.

According to Vance, a possible peace settlement will allow the United States to develop economic relations with Kyiv and Moscow, and "frankly, if we have better economic relations (...) that could be the best guarantee of lasting peace" in Eastern Europe.

"If we had the best economic relations in Eastern Europe, this could be the best guarantee of long-term peace, because when you have good economic relations with people, you don't want to destroy it literally by starting a new war. Let's create economic cooperation between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States and prepare the ground for a long-term, lasting peace," the U.S. vice president added.