Russia demands from Ukraine to give up about 6 thousand square kilometers of territory it did not conquer - Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance voiced what Russia demands from Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with One America News, Censor.NET reports.

"I think we have now reached a point where we have at least narrowed it down to a few key issues. One issue is territorial. The Russians want about six thousand square kilometers or so that they have not yet conquered by military force. This is what the Russians want," Vance said.

According to the U.S. Vice President, Ukrainians, on the other hand, want security guarantees, whether from Europeans or anyone else.

"Because they want to be sure that if they make a deal, the Russians won't come back in a few months or years demanding more," he added.

