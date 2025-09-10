Enemy attack DTEK energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region
On September 10, Russian forces attacked an energy facility and struck a repair crew vehicle with drones in Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET writes.
"Today our energy workers once again came under enemy fire. Two Russian FPV drones hit an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk region. Our colleagues were unharmed, as they were in shelters during the attack," the statement said.
It was also noted that another FPV drone later hit a repair crew vehicle, damaging an aerial work platform.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password