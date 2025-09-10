IAEA records flyover of Russian drones near Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants

During the night of September 9–10, another dangerous approach of Russian attack drones to Ukrainian nuclear power plants was recorded.

This is stated in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Censor.NET writes, citing RBC-Ukraine.

In particular, IAEA specialist teams at the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants reported hearing explosions and gunfire during the night of September 9–10. Experts also reported the sound of drones flying over the towns of Netishyn and Varash, where IAEA observers are based near the plants.

At the Khmelnytskyi NPP, nine drones were detected flying three kilometers from the town where the IAEA experts are located. Thirteen drones were detected a few kilometers from the Rivne NPP.

"Although there have been no reports of any direct impact on nuclear safety and security at the two sites, Director General Grossi emphasized that any military activity near nuclear power plants can put them at risk and must stop immediately," the report said.

Grossi himself noted that, according to observers, "very intensive military activity" was heard during the night of September 10. He stressed that maximum military restraint must be exercised near nuclear power plants, since a serious nuclear accident could harm the entire world.