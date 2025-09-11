Trump will continue efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine – Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that Donald Trump will continue his efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Censor.NET reported this, citing his phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"I just had a long call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which I thanked him for the peace efforts of Donald Trump and the U.S. government. Trump is the only leader with the strength to bring peace back to Central Europe, and unlike some European politicians, Hungary stands firmly behind his mission," Szijjártó said.

According to him, Rubio assured that Trump will not abandon his efforts to end the war, and "this gives real hope that this devastating war may finally come to an end."

