ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5499 visitors online
News Ending the war Peace process
2 284 45

Trump will continue efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine – Rubio

Rubio assures Trump will continue efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war – Szijjártó

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that Donald Trump will continue his efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Censor.NET reported this, citing his phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"I just had a long call with  Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which I thanked him for the peace efforts of Donald Trump and the U.S. government. Trump is the only leader with the strength to bring peace back to Central Europe, and unlike some European politicians, Hungary stands firmly behind his mission," Szijjártó said.

According to him, Rubio assured that Trump will not abandon his efforts to end the war, and "this gives real hope that this devastating war may finally come to an end."

Read more: Rubio provided information about Russian "Shaheds" who flew into Poland - CNN

Author: 

negotiations (1112) Trump Donald (2242) Peter Szijjarto (113) Rubio Marco (165) war in Ukraine (3722)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 