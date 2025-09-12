Ten people injured as result of shelling in Kupiansk, including police officers and medical workers

On 11 September, Russian attacks on the Kupiansk district left ten people injured, including police officers and medical workers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Police.

According to the investigation, at around 9:20 a.m. on 11 September, an enemy FPV drone struck a law enforcement vehicle in the village of Osynovo, injuring five police officers.

At around 9:30 a.m., Russian armed forces carried out an artillery strike on the village of Kivsharivka. An emergency medical vehicle was damaged. Two medical workers were injured.

The Russian army carried out an air strike on the village of Hrushivka. Two women aged 54 and 83 and a 50-year-old man were injured. Residential buildings were damaged in the village. The attack took place at around 10:30 a.m.

