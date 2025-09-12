Russians strike industrial zone on outskirts of Sumy and Bytytsia starostat: dead and wounded. PHOTO (updated)

At night, explosions were heard in Sumy, the occupiers attacked the city with drones.

This was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET informs.

"The two explosions that everyone in the city heard today were the arrival of enemy drones at a non-residential building," the statement said.

It is noted that information about the wounded or dead is being clarified.

Updated information

In turn, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, noted that civilian transport and infrastructure in the Sumy district were again under enemy attack.

"Yesterday evening, a car in the Sumy district was attacked by a strike drone. A 19-year-old passenger was injured. The girl was hospitalised and is receiving medical care," the report said.

In addition, in the morning, the Russians struck an industrial area on the outskirts of Sumy with attack UAVs.

There is a fire at the site of the attack, and transport and non-residential buildings have been damaged. A security guard may have been there, but there is currently no contact with him. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, State Emergency Service specialists are unable to begin rescue and search operations and response efforts.

As of 7:00 a.m., no one had requested medical assistance. It is reported that emergency search and rescue operations and clean-up efforts are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike in Sumy. Also in the morning, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Bytytsia starostat of the Sumy community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Update as of 8:30 a.m.

Later, Hryhorov reported that the body of the deceased security guard had been found under the rubble in Sumy. It is noted that after the first UAV strike, the man was still in contact. After the second Russian strike, contact with him was lost.

In addition, as a result of the morning missile strike, there are casualties in the Bytytsia starostat of the Sumy community. The Russians attacked the village with three missiles. There is destruction and damage to the residential sector. Information about the victims and the extent of the consequences is being clarified.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on 12 September 2025, at around 6 a.m., the occupiers attacked an industrial area in the city of Sumy with two drones.

A 65-year-old security guard of the enterprise was killed.

At 6:30 a.m., the enemy struck, according to preliminary data, with three missiles at a residential area of the Bytytsia starostat in the Sumy community.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, two men were killed, one of whom was 67 years old, and the identity of the other is being established. At least five people were wounded.

More than 10 houses were damaged or destroyed.





