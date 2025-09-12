Day in Donetsk region: two dead and one wounded, enemy attacked region 30 times. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region came under fire from Russian troops, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 12 September, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A house was destroyed in Pokrovsk. An administrative building was damaged in Dobropillia.

See more: Russians wounded resident of Marhanets and attacked Nikopol district with "Grad" rockets, artillery and drones. PHOTO

Kramatorsk district.

In Lyman, 2 outbuildings were destroyed, 6 houses were damaged in Oleksandrivka, a person was killed, and a truck was destroyed in Kalenyky. Infrastructure was damaged in Rayhorodok of the Mykolaivka district. A multi-storey building was damaged in Samarske of the Novodonetsk district. In Andriivka, an administrative building was destroyed, and 2 garages were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 20 private houses, 6 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, an industrial building, 3 cars, and 8 garages were damaged.

See more: Russians wounded resident of Marhanets and attacked Nikopol district with "Grad" rockets, artillery and drones. PHOTO

Bakhmut district.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

It is noted that in total, Russians fired 30 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 374 people were evacuated from the front line, including 45 children.















