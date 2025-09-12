Number of Russian air attacks has increased in Chernihiv region - RMA

In the Chernihiv region, the number of drone attacks and the intensity of artillery strikes are increasing.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus on the air of a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on September 11 alone, 37 attacks were recorded in the Chernihiv region. 52 explosions were heard in 21 settlements, four districts were hit.

"The number of air attacks has increased - mostly "Shahed" and FPV drones," Chaus noted.

According to him, in Chernihiv on September 11, the buildings of one of the enterprises were damaged due to a possible hit by a "Geran" drone. Also, in Nizhyn and Koryukiv districts, a fire broke out in the forest on an area of ​​​​over 1 hectare, which was managed to be localized.

