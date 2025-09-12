Russia’s war against Ukraine must stop immediately, it poses threat to both regional and global security - Fidan

More efforts must be made to end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible and resume peace talks.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this at a joint press conference in Rome with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"From the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey has consistently and repeatedly emphasized the risk of the war spreading and that it must stop immediately... More efforts must be made to end the war as soon as possible," Fidan said.

He added that with the assistance of Turkey, negotiations were held between Ukraine and Russia, where issues of achieving peace and a ceasefire were discussed, and a prisoner exchange was also agreed and carried out. According to him, initiatives in this direction will continue at various levels.

"Peace and ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine should resume from where they left off... As Turkey and Italy, we share the common view that this war must stop immediately," Fidan said.

He also noted that Russia's war against Ukraine poses a threat to both regional and global security, stressing that NATO member states are fulfilling their responsibilities and holding consultations.

Fidan expressed hope that Russia's violation of Polish airspace will not be repeated.

