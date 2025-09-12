US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has called on European countries to stop purchasing Russian energy and support the EU's efforts to phase out Russian gas and replace it with supplies from the US.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

"We want to displace all Russian gas. President Trump, America, and all EU countries want to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. The more we can strangle Russia's ability to finance this bloody war, the better for all of us. So the answer to your question is absolutely," Wright said.

He stressed that EU countries should also look for an alternative to Russian nuclear energy and refocus on supplies from the US or EU domestic resources.

The Energy Minister noted that Europeans should receive energy from "their friends," hinting at the need to reduce dependence on the Kremlin.

