Fake lyceums were created and "teachers" were hired there for mobilization exemptions: SSU uncovers scheme in Kyiv and Vinnytsia. PHOTOS

In Kyiv and Vinnytsia, law enforcement detained organizers who profited from fictitious employment schemes for conscription-age men, enrolling them in "fake" educational institutions that provided deferments from mobilization.

The suspects had registered eight private lyceums and obtained licenses from the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) to conduct educational activities.

These schools existed only "on paper," had no physical addresses, and did not conduct any actual educational activity.

"The criminal scheme involved arranging for draft dodgers from across Ukraine to be employed in these non-existent educational institutions as ‘teachers,’ which guaranteed them an exemption from conscription. The cost of such a ‘service’ was $3,000. In addition, ‘clients’ paid almost UAH 20,000 per month, part of which went into the organizers’ pockets, while the rest was transferred to the fake directors of the non-existent schools as ‘salaries,’" the SBU explained.

This scheme enabled more than 200 conscripts to evade mobilization.

The SBU established that with the profits, the organizer purchased a premium-class car worth UAH 6 million and luxury apartments in central Kyiv.

During searches at the suspects’ residences, law enforcement officers discovered phones, seals, documents, and handwritten records proving the crimes.

Law enforcement detained the scheme’s organizer, his accountant, and one of the "principals" of the fake lyceums.

They, along with two accomplices, were served notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by a group acting in prior conspiracy).

The suspects face up to eight years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice.

