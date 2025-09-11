SSU and National Police dismantled six more "evasion schemes" in Ukraine: 8 organizers of schemes detained. PHOTOS

The Security Service and National Police have dismantled six new schemes for evading mobilization in Ukraine and detained eight organizers of the schemes.

For sums ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, the dealers smuggled evaders abroad outside of checkpoints or issued fake documents to avoid conscription, according to Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine's Telegram channel.

In Chernihiv region, the head of a local college was detained for enrolling conscripts in higher education "on paper." In reality, the fake students never even set foot in the educational institution.

In Poltava region, a surgeon and member of the military medical commission was exposed for selling fake medical certificates for serious diagnoses.

In Kyiv, a businessman who sought out draft dodgers and then offered them routes to flee abroad "under greenery" for money was notified of suspicion.

In the Kirovohrad region, the administrator of a Telegram channel who distributed the locations of mobile groups of the TCR and law enforcement officers was exposed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three more suspects were detained who were transporting clients to the western border of Ukraine and then smuggling them into the European Union via forest trails.

In Volyn, a criminal was exposed who was smuggling draft dodgers through the forest to a neighboring EU country.

All those detained have been notified of the suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The criminals are in custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.







