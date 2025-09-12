82 combat engagements recorded along front; most in Pokrovsk and Siversk directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM, 82 combat engagements have taken place along the front since the start of the day.

Hostilities in the north

Areas of several settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Nova Huta, Khliborob, Kucherivka, Bila Bereza, and Mykolaivka in Sumy region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Hremiach, Chernihiv region.

No combat engagements were recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. Today the enemy launched one missile strike and nine airstrikes, used three missiles and dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 74 shelling attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were nine combat clashes near Vovchansk and Ambarne and toward Odradne; two enemy assaults are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, three engagements are underway. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced five times toward Ukrainian positions near Holubivka and toward Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked near Kolodiazi and toward the settlements of Shandryholove and Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 13 assaults near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka and toward Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyiimka; three engagements are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks as Russian forces attempted to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Defense Forces have already stopped four of eight enemy assaults. The invaders tried to push forward near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted to advance 29 times toward Ukrainian positions near Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Myrnohrad, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five assaults near Vorone, Ternove, and Novomykolaivka, and toward Filiia and Ivanivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions. The occupiers carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohiria and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched one futile assault toward Mala Tokmachka. Airstrikes targeted areas near Novoyakovlivka and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions. An airstrike was carried out near the settlement of Lvove.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions.