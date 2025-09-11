Since start of day, 141 combat engagements took place on front – General Staff

Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting the occupiers’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the start of the day, there have been 141 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 56 air strikes, dropping 90 guided bombs, launched 1,729 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,257 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Russian forces carried out two attacks. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and conducted 70 shelling attacks, including two salvos from multiple rocket launchers.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, 14 engagements took place near Vovchansk, Ambarne, and toward Odradne; one clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out seven assaults on Ukrainian positions, with fighting reported near Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhljakivka, and toward Kurylivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 24 assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Hrekivka, Torske, Yampil, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts to attack our positions today. Occupiers` units attempted to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one assault in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy mounted 13 assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Mayak, and Poltavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 32 assault attempts near Promin, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Pokrovsk. One engagement is still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 79 and wounded 42 occupiers, and destroyed six vehicles and 17 enemy drones in this sector.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces attempted to break through 24 times near Piddubne, Yalta, Sosnivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Poltavka, and toward Novoivanivka. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations but launched airstrikes on Bilohiria and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian troops carried out two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions and launched airstrikes on Odradokamianka.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.

