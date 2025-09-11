ENG
Ukraine must produce 400,000 strike drones per month to compete effectively with Russia – Shmyhal

Ukraine must produce 400,000 strike drones per month to compete effectively with Russia on the front line, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He commented in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

"This new war is a completely different kind of war," Shmyhal stressed.

He said Russia attacks Ukraine daily with hundreds of drones to kill and maim Ukrainians.

The minister added that both Ukrainians and Russians are using drones capable of destroying targets without direct operator involvement.

According to Shmyhal, Kyiv can develop new types of weapons in cooperation with Europe and then test them on the battlefield.

