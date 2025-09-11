88 combat clashes recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 88 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Russian artillery strikes hit areas of several settlements, including Korenok, Shalyhyne, Novovasylivka, Rivne, Kozache, Malushyne, and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; as well as Mykolaivka, Bohdanove, Dibrova, Halahanivka, and Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were two combat clashes, one of which is still ongoing. Today, the enemy launched seven airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 70 shelling attacks, including two from multiple rocket launchers. Meanwhile, Ukrainian units conducted active operations near several settlements in the Sumy region. They made gains, advancing up to 150 meters in certain areas and inflicting losses on enemy personnel.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, eight combat engagements took place near Vovchansk and towards Odradne, with three enemy assaults still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, two battles are underway. Since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions four times in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kurylivka.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, 10 combat clashes took place today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Shandryholove and Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out seven assaults today near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Vyimka; another clash is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault. Russian forces attempted to advance near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attack as Russian troops tried to push forward near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance 28 times against Ukrainian positions near Nykonorivka, Maiak, Novoeconomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 assaults, while fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Ivanivka, Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Poltavka, and toward Novoivanivka. Five more enemy assaults are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bilohiria and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the aggressor carried out one futile assault on Ukrainian defensive positions. Odradokamianka came under an airstrike.

On the remaining directions, no significant changes in the situation were reported.