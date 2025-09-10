General Staff: 153 combat engagements recorded on front since start of day

Since the beginning of the day, a total of 153 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel attempts by the enemy to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Russian forces carried out two missile and 45 air strikes, launching 44 missiles and dropping 64 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,989 loitering munitions and conducted 3,338 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping a total of 24 guided bombs, and conducted 182 artillery attacks, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: General Staff: 82 combat engagements reported on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 13 attacks in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne and Odradne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted four assaults near Myrne, Kupiansk and Borivska Andriivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 assaults near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske and Shandryholove. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian units have launched five attacks in the area of Bila Hora, Maiske, and toward Stupochky and Predtechyne.

Read more: Enemy launches 47 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 152 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

In the Toretsk direction, there have been 13 combat engagements today. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and toward Berestok and Sofiivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked 39 times near Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure; one combat engagement is still underway.

According to preliminary data, 112 Russian occupiers have been neutralized in this direction today, 77 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two artillery systems, one vehicle, 18 UAVs, a piece of special equipment, a UAV command post and an ammunition depot. One artillery system, a vehicle and an enemy EW system were damaged.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,090,010 people (+950 per day), 11,169 tanks, 32,577 artillery systems, 23,261 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Olhivske, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Novoivanivka and toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions near Bilohiria. The settlement of Zaliznychne was hit by an air strike with unguided rockets.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near Plavni and was repelled.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka and Sadove.

See more: Facilities of Ilsk Oil Refinery, line production station in Bryansk region and enemy’s locations in Kursk region are damaged, - General Staff

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

Today, special mention goes to the soldiers of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively holding back the enemy.