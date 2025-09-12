Intensified Russian attacks after Alaska summit show Moscow does not want peace – Sikorski

The intensification of Russian attacks following U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin shows Moscow’s unwillingness to agree to an end to the war.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The uptick in Russian attacks after the Alaska summit with President Trump demonstrates that Moscow does not want to make peace, does not want to agree to a ceasefire to which Ukraine has unilaterally and unconditionally agreed. This shows who wants peace and who wants to continue an aggressive war," the Polish foreign minister said.

Sikorski added that during the drone incursions into Poland, the country merely got a glimpse of what Ukraine experiences every week.

The foreign minister expressed regret that Russia is unwilling to end the suffering of innocent people and assured that Poland’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering. He said Poland seeks to expand its military cooperation with Ukraine, including in the defense sector, through available bilateral financing as well as via the EU’s SAFE instrument.