Soldiers of the Skelya regiment liberated the village of Filiya on the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian saboteurs.

This was reported in a video by the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia", Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers said that Russian saboteurs had entered the village in order to conduct a "PR campaign" - to hang their flag on one of the houses.

The task of Skelia's soldiers was to destroy the subversive group and return the Ukrainian flag to its place. According to the commander of the Shkval battalion, call sign Sobor, two groups of Ukrainian soldiers went to clear the village of Russian saboteurs, suppressing the enemy with small arms and grenades.

On their way back from a combat mission, one of the assault groups again engaged the invaders, killing one occupier.

As a result of the fighting, the village of Filiya, which was under the control of the Russian occupiers, was liberated. The Ukrainian flag flew over the village.

Stabilisation measures are currently underway in the village.

