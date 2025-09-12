Number of people wounded as result of Russian attacks on Nikopol district has risen to three. PHOTOS

During the day on 12 September, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and three others were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

" Nikopol district has been under attack all day. Explosions were heard in the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov communities. The enemy struck with drones and artillery. Sadly, one person was killed. In addition to two men, a 78-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving outpatient treatment, the report said.

Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Russian shelling damaged 2 apartment blocks and 13 private houses. One of them caught fire, the fire was extinguished. A cafe, 7 outbuildings, a car, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

The invaders also attacked the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district with a UAV. A private house and an unused building caught fire. The blaze was brought under control.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers had struck the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district with artillery, killing a 66-year-old woman.

