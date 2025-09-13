ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7323 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 490 12

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,093,730 people (+950 per day), 11,181 tanks, 32,707 artillery systems, 23,267 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

destruction of enemy equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,093,730 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 09/13/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,093,730 (+950) people

tanks - 11,181 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,267 (+1) units

artillery systems - 32,707 (+39) units

MLRS - 1,486 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1,217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs - 58,825 (+358)

cruise missiles - 3,718 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers - 61512 (+109)

special equipment - 3964 (+0)

Watch more: Occupiers’ battalion headquarters goes up in smoke after Ukrainian MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

ліквідація рф
Photo: General Staff

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9964) Armed Forces HQ (4426) liquidation (2746) elimination (5787)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 