Occupiers’ battalion headquarters goes up in smoke after Ukrainian MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed a Russian battalion headquarters in Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the successful combat mission was published on social media.
"Our Mischief-Makers on the MiG-29 deliver a master class in smashing up a Russian battalion headquarters in Zaporizhzhia. According to reconnaissance by our younger comrades and fellow PAN fighters, the location of enemy personnel, headquarters, mess hall, and equipment storage was identified. As seen in the footage, our pilot also took out a Russian Typhoon armored vehicle, while those clutching their heads at the end of the video are simply overwhelmed by the strike. All targets were demilitarized in turn," the post reads.
Warning: Foul language!
