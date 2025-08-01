Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performs "Barrel Roll" aerobatic maneuver returning from combat mission. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performing the aerobatic maneuver known as the "Barrel Roll" while returning from a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the skilled performance of the Ukrainian pilot was filmed by his comrade flying another aircraft.

"After successfully completing the combat mission, the pilot with the call sign Sava on the MiG-29 demonstrates the aerobatic maneuver, the 'Barrel Roll', as a symbol of relaxation after a tough mission," the author of the post notes in the commentary.

Read more: Czech Republic to train 8 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters by end of 2026