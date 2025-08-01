4 259 23
Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performs "Barrel Roll" aerobatic maneuver returning from combat mission. VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performing the aerobatic maneuver known as the "Barrel Roll" while returning from a combat mission.
According to Censor.NET, the skilled performance of the Ukrainian pilot was filmed by his comrade flying another aircraft.
"After successfully completing the combat mission, the pilot with the call sign Sava on the MiG-29 demonstrates the aerobatic maneuver, the 'Barrel Roll', as a symbol of relaxation after a tough mission," the author of the post notes in the commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password