Czech Republic to train 8 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters by end of 2026

The Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic has proposed training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The government officially approved the program on July 9.

This was reported by the Czech Ministry of Defence, cited by Censor.NET.

According to the Czech government’s decision, the state enterprise LOM Praha will provide up to 150 flight training hours for a maximum of eight Ukrainian pilots by the end of 2026.

Providing training for Ukrainian pilots is part of the support the Czech Republic offers Ukraine and its armed forces in defending against Russian aggression. The pilots will train on F-16 aircraft, which the Czech army does not have in its arsenal, but the Ukrainian side has also expressed interest in training on simulators and subsonic L-39 jets.

Read more: Czechia aims to supply more ammunition to Ukraine this year than in 2024 – Lipavský

"If Ukraine wants to continue effectively defending itself against Russian aggression, it needs not only military equipment but also well-trained armed forces, including the air force. The Czech Republic, as an active member of the so-called coalition of capabilities, recognizes its responsibility, and further support for Ukraine, which has been attacked, is also in its strategic interests," said Defence Minister Jana Černochová.

All costs incurred by the Czech side to provide training will be covered by the approved budget of the Czech Ministry of Defence. The amount totals 32 million Czech korunas.

"We have the capacity, know-how, and experience, and in cooperation with the Czech Army, we are ready to offer them where they are truly needed," said LOM Praha director Jiří Protiva.

Read more: Czech Republic can provide special training for Ukrainian military within framework of European security guarantees - Pavel