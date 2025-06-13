Czechia aims to supply more ammunition to Ukraine this year than in 2024 – Lipavský

Throughout 2025, the Czech Republic plans to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine than it did last year.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

"I’m glad that Europe is becoming more involved in supporting Ukraine. The Czech Republic will continue to play its part, particularly through participation in the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ and our ongoing Ammunition Initiative. We aim to deliver more large-caliber ammunition this year than in 2024," the diplomat said.

He also added that the Czech Republic intends to continue the ammunition supply initiative into 2026.

Lipavský emphasized that the intensity of Czech-Ukrainian contacts demonstrates how important and key a partner the Czech Republic is for Ukraine. He assured that Czechia will remain a reliable ally and partner to Ukraine.

In response, Sybiha expressed appreciation for Czech support, especially in the areas of arms cooperation and ammunition supplies.

