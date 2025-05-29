Russia is main source of information manipulation in Europe - Lipavsky

The Kremlin is conducting active campaigns to destabilize democratic states, using tactics not only in the physical space but also in the digital one.

According to Censor.NET, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said this during a speech at the Resilient Europe conference.

"Hackers and propagandists often play on the same team. In Europe alone, Russia is responsible for more than 80% of information manipulation," Lipavsky said.

In addition, he said, the Czech Republic is increasingly concerned about China's influence in this area. In response to such threats, Czech diplomacy uses a wide range of measures, from strategic communications to sanctions.

The minister also emphasized the importance of raising public awareness, as the fight for information security is one of the key elements of countering external influences.

"We must make it clear to our citizens: the era of relative peace and security in Europe is over. If we want to preserve our way of life, we have to start by taking our security seriously - from what we consume online to who we trade with, pay and supply to," the Czech Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, said that Russia is currently the biggest threat to Europe not only in the field of conventional weapons, but also in hybrid warfare. Europe must learn to defend itself - militarily, industrially and socially.