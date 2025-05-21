Czech Republic can provide special training for Ukrainian military within framework of European security guarantees - Pavel

Within the framework of European security guarantees, the Czech Republic could provide special training to the Ukrainian military in order to build strong armed forces.

This was stated by Czech leader Petr Pavel during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The guarantees for Ukraine began with our strong support, which is aimed at making it even stronger for future negotiations, because the weaker the position for Ukraine at the beginning, the worse the security guarantees will be in the future. The second is the argument that the strongest guarantee of Ukraine's security will be a strong and well-equipped Ukrainian army. This is what we will work on by providing our support, special training, equipment, and cooperation with the Ukrainian military," the Czech president said.

He noted that if a decision is made, "special training can be provided either in Ukraine or on our territory."

Pavel also added that "we have other opportunities where we can help Ukraine build their own capabilities."

At the same time, he noted that any future security guarantees for Ukraine depend on the outcome of the negotiations, "including hypothetical troops that could be deployed on the territory." However, according to Pavel, "this is not an issue now".