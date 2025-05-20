Ukraine and Czech Republic agree to cooperate in training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala have agreed to cooperate in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The head of the Ukrainian government said this at a briefing on the occasion of a meeting with his Czech counterpart, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will strengthen the integration of the Ukrainian and Czech defense industries. In addition, we agreed to cooperate in training Ukrainian F-16 pilots," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the two countries confirmed the importance of further increasing military, financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, the Czech side will contribute to Ukraine's European integration in every possible way, including advisory assistance during the accession negotiations with the EU.

The Ukrainian minister also thanked the EU for adopting the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. According to the Prime Minister, the Czech Republic played an important role.

"We also agreed with Mr. Prime Minister (Fiala - ed.) to intensify bilateral trade, cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, medicine, reconstruction and joint production," Shmyhal added.