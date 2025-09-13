Russians made record number of attacks in Pokrovsk sector this week - Dnipro OSGT

This week, a record number of enemy offensives were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 64.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman for the Dnipro OSGT Oleksii Bielskyi during a telethon.

"The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction. In general, there was a record number of offensives this week - 64," the spokesman said.

Moreover, yesterday Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian offensives. However, the Russians had a kind of record - "they attacked in 19 directions in one day."

"That is, they are looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," added Bielskyi.

