Basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine is actually ready, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine is actually ready, and now it is necessary to press Russia to end hostilities.

"The basic document on security guarantees for Ukraine, and therefore for our entire Europe, is actually ready. The details are being carefully worked out, everything will be agreed with all partners. And now we need to push Russia to end the hostilities - to a meeting format that will work, to reliable silence, so that Russia stops killing and striking. And this is possible. And this is possible only if we act together-all of us in Europe, and the war is closest here-but also together with America, together with other global actors," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the United States is a real argument for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Let's not forget about Russian assets: everything that has already been found - and this is a lot of money - should be used to protect and restore Ukraine. This is fair," the President added.

