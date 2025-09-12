Zelenskyy at Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: Russia’s offensive on Sumy completely thwarted by Defense Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on September 12, focusing on the frontline situation and weapons production.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation at the front and key directions.

"There are results in Sumy region: as of today we can state that Russia’s offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces. Fighting continues in the border areas of Sumy region, but the Russian grouping in this sector has lost its offensive capabilities due to the losses it has sustained," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces also continue to actively counter Russian assault operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff discussed air defense, the supply of systems and missiles.

"Our needs, our available defense resources. I set specific tasks to intensify work with partners for faster deliveries, and thus more reliable protection of critical infrastructure. The military, government officials, diplomats, each has their share of responsibility," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the president, there are good indicators in the production of interceptor drones, and it is important to expand the training of operators.

"We analyzed the balance of results and costs of our deep strikes. I thank every unit for their accuracy, especially when it comes to Russian logistics and fuel infrastructure.

We discussed our needs for weapons — Ukrainian production, procurement, and partner assistance. We are providing strength for our army," Zelenskyy added.