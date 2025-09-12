Ceding Ukrainian territory to Putin to end war is not solution. That will not happen – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to the Russian dictator in exchange for ending the war.

The head of state made the remark during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy forum, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, such a decision would only amount to a pause and would risk a new invasion.

"Giving Putin this or that piece of Ukrainian land so that he stops the war — that will not happen. This is not a solution. It is a pause. Just like after 2008 with Georgia, just like after 2014 with Crimea and Donetsk," he stressed.

He added that Ukraine does not need a temporary lull.

"We need a guaranteed end to the war, guaranteed security for Ukraine, and guaranteed accountability for Russia for what it has done against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

