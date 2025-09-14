ENG
News
Defence forces repelled the enemy in Sumy region. Russian troops occupied Temyrivka and advanced in Kupiansk and near Novoivanivka - DeepState

Novokostiantynivka map

Defence forces have driven back the enemy near two settlements in the Sumy region. Russian troops have occupied Temyrivka and are advancing in Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have pushed back the enemy near Novokonstantynivka (a village in the Khotyn district of the Sumy region) and Kostiantynivka (a village in the Khotyn district of the Sumy region). The enemy occupied Temyrivka (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and also advanced in Kupiansk (the administrative centre of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and near Novoivanivka (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

Novokostiantynivka map
Novokonstantinovka

Kostiantynivka map
Kostiantynivka

Temyrivka map
Temyrivka

Kup'янськ карта
Kupiansk

Novoivanivka map
Novoivanivka

Sumska region (1444) Zaporizka region (1452) Kharkivska region (971) Polohivskyy district (99) Sumskyy district (259) Kup’yanskyy district (288) Temyrivka (5) Kostyantynivka (2) Kup’yansk (477) Novoivanivka (1) Novokostyantynivka (2) DeepState (248)
