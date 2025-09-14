We need strategy for military-industrial development of technologies and supplies - Biletskyi

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi, spoke at the Yalta European Strategy, YES-2025 conference, where he outlined the challenges for Ukraine in the field of military technology.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"In 2022-2024, Ukraine dominated in innovation: it was the first to create a total drone surveillance system, a heavy bomber drone, went through the FPV revolution, and launched interceptor drones integrated with radar. All of this emerged from the bottom up, as unit initiatives that we were proud of in the media, but did not scale up at the state level. And now, in 2025, Russia, which was following in our footsteps, has already surpassed Ukraine in the number of FPV drones, continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them. That's why we need a strategy for military-industrial development of technologies and support," Biletskyi emphasized.

