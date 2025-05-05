11 years ago, Biletskyi founded Azov. Story of legend and unique footage. VIDEO

On 5 May, "Azov" celebrates its 11th anniversary.

The Third Assault Brigade told the story of the legend and published unique footage of those historic days, Censor.NET reports.

After the arrests and imprisonments, the famous battle on Rymarska Street, and the liberation of Kharkiv, the "Black Men" under the command of Andrii Biletskyi received insider information: the Ukrainian internal troops, disoriented by the turbulence in the country, had left their base in Berdiansk. For the "Black Corps", this is a chance to take possession of the military unit's weapons, which are already being stolen by Russians and separatists. The only legal way to get it is to transform from a guerrilla unit into a police force.

"For the nationalists, ultras, hooligans who fought with the police yesterday, this development was unexpected and ironic. But already in the first days of their existence as a unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the 'men' fought several battles and captured the entire minister of defence of the so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic'. This is how the legendary Azov was born," wrote the Third Assault Brigade.

A month later, the newly formed volunteer unit liberated Mariupol - Biletskyi won the sceptical commanders' consent to the adventurous operation. Azov's equipment at the time consisted of an armoured KAMAZ, a ZU-shka and an Utes. The fighters were 16- to 18-year-old volunteers. After Mariupol, they fought in the liberation of Mariinka, Ilovaisk, Shyrokyne in September 2014, the Pavlopil-Shyrokyne operation in February 2015, and other battles.

"Azov" used the lull at the front to build up its professionalism. It established the Konovalets Military School, introduced sergeant courses, and a system of recruitment and training. Thus, the unit, which consisted of hundreds of nationalists, became one of the most professional and combat-ready.

During the invasion of 2022, the unit took the lead in the battle for Mariupol, creating a legendary garrison at "Azovstal". At that time, "Azov" veterans repelled the attack in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions and organised operations to rescue their comrades in the besieged Azov region.

"We died and were captured for our countrymen. We remember all those who died along the way. And for their sake, we continue to fight for our country. Happy anniversary to everyone who has been and remains part of the Azov family," the Third Assault Brigade wrote.

