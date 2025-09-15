Sikorski called on allies to consider intercepting Russian targets over Ukraine: Technically, we are capable of doing so

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has proposed that the West intercept Russian drones and missiles in Ukrainian airspace.

He said this in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, according to Tagesschau, as reported by Censor.NET.

"If you ask me personally: we need to think about it. Technically, we, as NATO and the European Union, would be able to do it, but this decision cannot be made by Poland alone, but only together with its allies," said the Polish minister.

In addition, Sikorski proposed that allies take coordinated action against Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

"Germany or NATO could establish a maritime control zone in the North Sea and thus control the entry of these old ships into the Baltic Sea. If at least one of these Russian vessels, two of which have already sunk in the Sea of Azov, sinks in the Baltic Sea, we will face an environmental disaster of unprecedented scale," said the Polish Foreign Minister.

