NATO should shoot down drones over Ukraine that threaten Alliance countries - head of Bundestag defence committee

Germany is calling for a much more decisive response to Russian drone attacks.

This was stated by the chairman of the Defence Committee of the German Bundestag, Thomas Röhwerkamp, Censor.NET reports with reference to Spiegel.

According to him, NATO has proven that it can repel such a threat.

"However, we still face very significant challenges in air defence, especially in countering massive drone attacks," the official explained, adding that military capabilities in this area should be expanded and Germany's contribution should also be increased.

He believes that in a war, "the best way to fight drones is to destroy their production facilities and launchers". Therefore, it is also important "that NATO partners quickly equip Ukraine so that it can also take action against these targets on Russian soil".

Røvekamp also believes that coordination within NATO is necessary to determine when and over whose territory the conditions for a military response to a drone attack are met.

"It should be possible, with the consent of the affected country, such as Ukraine, to neutralise drones that threaten NATO territory, even in their airspace," he concluded.

