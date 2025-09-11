Air raid alert in Germany interrupts Bundestag session. VIDEO

Air raid sirens sounded across Germany as the nationwide emergency alert system Warntag was activated.

The test alert even interrupted a session of the Bundestag, Censor.NET reported.

According to Focus, Germany is holding its National Civil Protection Warning Day, during which authorities test the functioning of sirens and mobile applications in the event of natural disasters, emergencies, or military threats.

Sirens were set off in the streets nationwide, while residents also received emergency alerts on their mobile phones.

