Ukrainian operators will teach Poles how to shoot down drones, - Sikorski

Polish military personnel will be trained by Ukrainian drone operators to counter Russian drones. The training will take place in Poland.

This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainians have better equipment for dealing with Russian drones, and they have much deeper and more up-to-date experience of resisting the Russian army... It is the Ukrainians who will be training us how to stand up to Russia, not the other way around," the Polish diplomat said.

Sikorski added that Polish military personnel will learn from Ukrainian experience in combating drones at a NATO training centre in Poland. This decision was dictated by security concerns.

