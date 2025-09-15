ENG
Starlink is down again across entire front line: global failure at SpaceX, - Madyar (updated)

use of Starlink terminals in warfare

A malfunction in Starlink has been detected along the entire front line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert Madyar Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the AFU.

"Starlink is down again along the entire front line. 07:28 kyiv time," the military official said.

Later, Madyar reported that the terminals were gradually resuming operation.

"As of 08:02 a.m., it is gradually resuming. There was another global failure at SpaceX," the report says.

