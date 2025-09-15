5 939 94
Kellogg on Russian military personnel: We would kick their ass. I don’t think anybody should be afraid of the Russian military
US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that he had a discussion in the Oval Office about the "primacy" of Russian military personnel.
He told reporters about this, according to Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.
"We had a discussion about the "primacy" of the Russian military. I said, "we would kick their ass," Kellogg noted.
According to him, Russian soldiers are not as good as dictator Vladimir Putin says they are.
"I give credit to the Ukrainian military. I don't think anybody should be afraid of the Russian military. I don't believe they have the capacity to march to Berlin or anywhere else," he summed up.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password