Kellogg on Russian military personnel: We would kick their ass. I don’t think anybody should be afraid of the Russian military

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg said that he had a discussion in the Oval Office about the "primacy" of Russian military personnel.

He told reporters about this, according to Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.

"We had a discussion about the "primacy" of the Russian military. I said, "we would kick their ass," Kellogg noted.

According to him, Russian soldiers are not as good as dictator Vladimir Putin says they are.

"I give credit to the Ukrainian military. I don't think anybody should be afraid of the Russian military. I don't believe they have the capacity to march to Berlin or anywhere else," he summed up.