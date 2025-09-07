Kellogg on Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine: Russia appears to be escalating situation

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, responded to the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of September 7. He stated that by striking government buildings in Kyiv, Russia is not signaling its intention to end the war through diplomatic means.

Kellogg wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"The danger of any war lies in escalation. Russia appears to be escalating the situation, and the largest attack in the history of the war has hit the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," wrote the US President's Special Representative.

Kellogg added that two weeks ago, he was in the Ukrainian government building with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"History shows that such actions can lead to an escalation of the conflict that will spiral out of control. That is why President Trump is working to stop this war. This attack was not a signal that Russia wants to end this war through diplomatic means," the US official said.

Read more: Russia’s terror against Ukraine has reached new level - Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later, it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There were hits and a strong fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged due to a drone attack.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

See also: Rescuers are still dealing with the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service. PHOTO report