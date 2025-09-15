Woman killed and man injured in Kyiv region as result of explosion of unknown object
An unknown object exploded near a garbage bin in the Brovary district. As a result, a 57-year-old woman was killed and a 40-year-old man was injured.
According to Censor.NET, bomb disposal experts, rescuers, and an investigative team are working at the scene. The origin and causes of the explosion are being determined, according to the Kyiv region police.
"Today, September 15, at around 10:00 a.m., the police received a report of an explosion in the village of Morozivka, Baryshivka community. Law enforcement officers are examining the scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses. All the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the explosive object are currently being established."
