EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing on energy and visas, - Pinho

The European Commission continues to work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to her, the package has not yet been submitted for consideration and is being prepared.

Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission Olof Gill noted that in preparing the new package, the EU is working with international partners to ensure that sanctions are as effective as possible and to prevent their circumvention.

"We are currently working on the 19th package in coordination with our partners. In particular, we are focusing on a faster phase-out of Russian fossil fuels, the so-called 'shadow fleet' and third countries," Hill added.

Read more: US Congress will not impose sanctions against Russia without consulting Trump, - Johnson