Pentagon Chief Pete Hagel ordered the identification of all military and defense officials who "ridiculed or justified" the murder of political activist and blogger Charlie Kirk. Several military personnel have already been suspended from service, and dozens of civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense are under investigation.

As a result, Americans have begun to lose their jobs en masse because of the statements about the murder. This is reported by The Guardian, citing the investigation, Censor.NET reports.

The administration of President Donald Trump has already fired or disciplined teachers, firefighters, journalists, a secret service officer, military personnel, a Nasdaq stock exchange specialist, and a member of the National Football League team.

Read more: Ukraine begins to prepare for integration into European labor market