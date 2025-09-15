Trump announces conversation with Xi Jinping on September 19

US President Donald Trump said that on Friday, September 19, he would have a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping after talks between US and Chinese representatives in Madrid.

Trump wrote about this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the negotiations between the US and China on trade issues went "very well" and will soon be completed.

Trump said that at this meeting, agreements were reached on "one company that young people in our country really wanted to save."

This is probably the ByteDance Ltd. company, which owns the TikTok app, a social networking site linked to China.

"On Friday, I will speak with President Xi. The relationship remains very strong," the American leader added.

Read more: China on Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Side effect of the Ukrainian crisis"