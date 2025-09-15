88 clashes recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on September 15, the enemy had attacked Defense Forces’ positions 88 times.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Ukrainian border areas came under Russian artillery fire, including the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Vilna Sloboda, Bobylivka, and Kozache in Sumy region; and Khrinivka, Kliusy, Huta-Studenetska, Karpovychi, Arkhypivka, Leonivka, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted three offensive actions. Russian aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of 11 guided bombs. The enemy also launched 88 shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and Krasne Pershe. Seven more clashes are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six attacks on the Kupiansk direction, near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and toward Kupiansk. One more clash is still underway.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks toward the settlements of Serednie, Stavky, and near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. Russian forces are attempting to advance near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and toward the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes with the enemy took place toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and toward Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled two attacks, while five clashes are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 25 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Dachne, and toward Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ternove, and Novoivanivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 of these attacks while holding back the enemy advance.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces launched 16 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Yalta, Komyshuvakha, and Vorone, and toward Filiia, Iskra, Sichneve, and Olhivske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no clashes were recorded. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched two assaults near Kamianka and toward Novodanilivka. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes in the area of Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks. Russian aircraft struck Mykolaivka with unguided rockets.