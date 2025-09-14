ENG
News Explosion in Kyiv region Railway damaged in Kyiv region
General Staff on railway damage in Kyiv region: Detonation of ammunition on train

Damage to railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region

On the night of Sunday, September 14, 2025, an ammunition detonation occurred in the Kyiv region on a train carrying military cargo.

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff reported this to Suspilne.

As noted, no personnel were injured. Traffic on the railway tracks was stopped, three cars were uncoupled.

The consequences of the detonation continue to be eliminated on site, the cause will be established by an investigation and an official check, they added.

Earlier, it was reported that the explosions occurred in the Kyiv region around midnight. The RMA reported that this was not related to an enemy air attack. Later, it became known that an emergency event occurred in the Kyiv region, the railway infrastructure in the Fastiv district was damaged.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" showed footage of the liquidation of the emergency event near Boyarka. During the day, delays of up to 2-3 hours are possible for individual trains as they follow detour routes, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Read more: Emergency in Kyiv region: railway infrastructure damaged in Fastiv district

