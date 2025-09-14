Emergency in Kyiv region: railway infrastructure damaged in Fastiv district

Due to an emergency, railway infrastructure was damaged in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv RMA.

As noted, the Ukrzaliznytsia team and relevant services are currently working on eliminating the consequences.

"A transfer of passengers of train 73 Kharkiv - Przemysl to Kyiv was organized: the first part by bus, the rest later by train, which departed on an alternate route.

Three women were provided with medical assistance - acute stress reaction. The emergency medical team is accompanying passengers on the train to the capital," the report says.

It is also noted that during the restoration work, long-distance trains will run to bypass the damaged section via Myronivka or Korosten. This means a deviation from the schedule, however, railway workers are accelerating the trains and working on all necessary connections in manual mode.

"Also, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that in order to prevent morning traffic complications on the section where the emergency occurred, Ukrzaliznytsia has organized a clock movement of suburban trains to/from Boyarka throughout Sunday. You can find the schedule (https://t.me/UkrzalInfo/7322) on the official resources of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation is ongoing and should be completed in the near future," the RMA added.

It was previously reported that the explosions occurred in the Kyiv region around midnight. The RMA informed that this was not related to an enemy air attack.